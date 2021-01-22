Lil Skies Releases Sophomore Album "Unbothered"

Lil Skies has been chasing his dreams for the last few years, hitting the jackpot with his debut studio album Shelby. He's seen some chart success with his hit record "Red Roses" and a few follow-ups, but the Pennsylvania native has been reaching to find his next smash song. Perhaps he has it on his official sophomore studio album, titled Unbothered.

Including the previously-released singles "OK" and "Havin' My Way" with Lil Durk, the new fourteen-song album is the latest addition to Lil Skies' discography. It comes alongside the new music video for "Dead Broke", the sixth song on the tracklist.

Check out Lil Skies' new album below and let us know which song you're feeling the most.

Tracklist:

1. Fade Away

2. Take 5

3. Excite Me (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

4. Havin' My Way (feat. Lil Durk)

5. OK

6. Dead Broke

7. On Sight

8. Think Deep Don't Sink

9. Red Wine & Jodeci

10. Locked Up

11. Trust Nobody

12. Riot

13. Sky High

14. Mhmmm