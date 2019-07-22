Lil Skies recently made a visit to RIF Los Angeles with Complex's Joe La Puma for an all-new episode of "Sneaker Shopping," in which he discussed his love for the Nike Air Force 1s, his style inspiration from Lil Wayne, and the Yeezys he recently copped that he won't be wearing any time soon.

Additionally, Lil Skies spoke about his collection of custom kicks, the G-Unit collabs, and what it was like getting sneakers as a kid in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. At the end of his visit to RIF, Lil Skies walked out with two of the most sought after Air Jordan 1 collabs, including the Travis Scott AJ1 High and the Union "Black Toe" colorway, totalling more than $2,500.

Check out the full episode in the video embedded below.