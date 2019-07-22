While YNW Melly has been proclaiming his innocence in the face of a double murder charge, Lil Pump is supporting the accused rapper, most recently taking to social media to confirm so in a quick clip.

""Hey, free my boy Melly, man. He's innocent," Pump says in a video.

The brief acknowledgement comes just days after Melly's own team took to his Instagram account to upload a photo in which a caption came from the rapper himself reading, "I’ll be home soon. I’m smiling because God is with me - Melly 🌎🙏🏾✨ #innocent #icee."

Melly, along with fellow rapper YNW Bortlen are both currently charged with killing two friends and collaborators, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, in October of 2018.

"A lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus," he would pen on Instagram shortly before turning himself in for arrest this year.

In court documents that describe the deaths as being rooted in "financial gain," authorities describe the murder as “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel," accusing Melly of committing "homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner." If convicted, YNW Melly could face the death penalty.