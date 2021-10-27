ver the weekend, Lil Nas X teased Boosie by claiming they have a song together. The innocuous gesture led Boosie to snap on Twitter, wishing suicide upon the "Montero" rapper accompanied by a slew of homophobic slurs.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Lil Nas X's father put Boosie Badazz on blast yesterday and now, Lil Nas X's half-brother Robert Sleepy is comparing numbers. Sleepy quoted Nas X's bars from "Industry Baby" before bragging about his brother's accomplishments. "Baby back aye couple racks aye couple Grammys on him couple plaques aye @BOOSIEOFFICIAL yea we not mad at all homie more hits [than] your whole trash a** catalog," he tweeted, before offering a succinct critique of Boosie's recent film.

"My brother on his way to being a billionaire at 22 and that's y boosie mad lol I'll be mad too Lil $800,000 @BOOSIEOFFICIAL need to relax big homie," he continued. "And I bought ya movie @BOOSIEOFFICIAL s*** was trash. Boosie if u apologize we might give you a #1. Doubt it though."

Sleepy also noted that Boosie hasn't publicly received any support from the celebrities that he's constantly defending. "Ain’t no celebrity defending boosie like he was defending them... Idiot," he added.

Check out Robert Sleepy's tweets below. We'll keep you posted on any more updates on the beef.