As we enter into National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, The Trevor Project has announced the recipient of its annual Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year award - Lil Nas X. The news came on Wednesday morning, just one day after the singer revealed the album art for his upcoming project, MONTERO.

“Thank you so much to The Trevor Project for this award and for all they do for the LGBTQ community,” the star said in a statement shared with Complex. “Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself. If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it.”

Lil Nas X is well known for his goofy antics on Twitter (have you seen his version of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy artwork yet?), but the “Call Me By Your Name” singer has never been one to shy away from getting vulnerable and talking about serious issues on social media, especially regarding his mental health and sexuality.

“His vulnerability in his journey to self acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signaling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone,” The Trevor Project CEO and Executive Director, Amit Paley said of the 22-year-old.

“The Trevor Project’s research shows that over 80% of LGBTQ youth say that LGBTQ celebrities positively influence how they feel about being LGBTQ, further affirming the cultural impact of Lil Nas X being proud of who he is and an ideal recipient of this inaugural award.”

The Trevor Project, which is known as the #1 American organization currently providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people, has also previously recognized stars like Cara Delevigne, Ryan Murphy, and Tom Ford for their contributions to the community.

Check out the organization’s official Instagram announcement below.

