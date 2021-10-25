Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance during Diplo's set at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas, Saturday night. The Montero rapper performed several of his biggest hits including "Industry Baby," "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and even his classic, "Old Town Road."

“Thank you Diplo, thank you EDC,” Nas told the crowd. "I love you guys."

Other performers at the festival included The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Oliver Heldens, Deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Duke Dumont, Snakehips, and more.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The surprise set capped off a likely tiring weekend for Nas, which included being the target of a homophobic tirade from Boosie Badazz on Twitter, Saturday. The vitriolic comments included several slurs and references to suicide.

Boosie had been upset about Nas claiming to have made a song with him, during an Instagram live stream.

In response to the comments, Nas joked: "i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october."

Nas' latest album, Montero, was released in September and features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Check out clips from Nas' EDC performance below.

