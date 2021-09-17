Lil Nas X Births Debut Album "MONTERO" Ft. Jack Harlow, Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus

After touting his fake pregnancy for weeks, Lil Nas x has delivered his official debut studio album. The labor of love, pun intended, has been at the forefront of conversations due to the "Old Town Road" icon's rollout imagery. Lil Nas X has put himself and his sexuality on full display, and MONTERO gives a more intimate look at the rapper-singer, including bits about his childhood, fame, love, and sex.

"I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways," Nas X told PEOPLE. "I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back."

"You're getting a lot of stories about me," he added. "You're getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they're also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song."

Features on the project include looks from Jack Harlow, Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Stream MONTERO and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

2. Dead Right Now

3. Industry Baby ft. Jack Harlow

4. That's What I Want

5. The Art of Realization

6. Scoop ft. Doja Cat

7. One Of ME ft. Elton John

8. Lost in the Citadel

9. Dolla Sign Slime ft. Megan Thee Stallion

10. Tales of Dominica

11. Sun Goes Down

12. Void

13. Don't Want It

14. Life After Salem

15. Am I Dreaming ft. Miley Cyrus

