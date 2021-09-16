With his new album Montero set to drop tomorrow, recent addition to Time's Most Influential Peoplelist Lil Nas X hit up The Breakfast Club to discuss a variety of topics with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

Early on, Lil Nas X addresses his fabled Nicki Minaj fan account, noting that he's still a loyal "Barb." "It's like a cult, once you're in it you never get out," he laughs. "I think I've attacked [you and Charlamagne] before."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

He admits that having trolled so relentlessly in the past ultimately thickened his skin against the onslaughts he faces, though he still breaks down every once in a while. "Not publically," he adds. "I tried to get a therapist one time. I actually cried to the lady the first session -- and then she texted me about the payment, and it was like damn."

When Yee notes that Nas X has developed a habit of enraging certain people, he doesn't seem particularly fazed. "People are easily angered at things they already don't like," he says. "People cancel people they already didn't like. They'll never cancel the person that they love...I don't really see the hate as much, I see mostly love I guess."

He also reveals that he reached out to both Nicki Minaj and Drake for a Montero collaboration. "No reply from Nicki," admits Nas X. "Drake was still working on [Certified Lover Boy] and whatnot, he was one hundred percent focused on that. He was down to do something, but not the right time...I wanted him on "Dolla Sign Slime." When Charlamagne notes the gang implications of "Slime," Nas smirks. "Next question."

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"I feel like Slime has become a super popular word," reflects Lil Nas. "I know it came from Thug--" Charlamagne slides in to drop some knowledge. "It came from Noreaga, OG rapper that hosts Drink Champs," says Charla, though Nas argues that Thugger popularized it for his era.

He also has a message for the parents finger-wagging at him, citing his moral responsibility to the kids. "Fuck your kids," he laughs. "Not fuck your kids, but...it's like, we really get one chance to do this to my knowledge. I'm not about to pander to my kids, or you. I even have to do this with my family members or whoever I'm dating." Charlamagne notes that that's the exact reason the parental advisory sticker exists.

An interesting moment arises when Lil Nas reflects on people's interest in his personal life, insinuating that The Breakfast Club are actively prying into that very topic. Though the hosts deny it, the question does prompt a thoughtful answer from Lil Nas. "That's how people really connect to you," he explains. "You can have a zillion hit songs, but when people actually know about your life, they can relate more...It hits a little bit different."

For more from Lil Nas X ahead of his big album release, check out his full Breakfast Club interview below.

WATCH: Lil Nas X hits The Breakfast Club