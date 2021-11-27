The story of BMF is one that's been told through word of mouth over the years. Many prominent rappers have made references to Big Meech and Black Mafia Family over the years, cementing their name in hip-hop forever. However, Starz' BMF has opened up the gates to properly tell the story of Big Meech and Southwest T from their rise in Detroit to all across America.



For Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., who plays the role of his father on BMF, the legacy surrounding Big Meech wasn't explained to him by family members, but rather, from word of mouth. During his recent interview on All The Smoke, Lil Meech revealed that he had no idea who Big Meech was until he had gotten older.

"I really didn't understand until I started my teenage years," Meech explained. "I'm hearing the rappers say his name in songs and I'm going out and I'm just running into all type of different people and they tellin' me what my dad did for them. Because my family still wasn't telling me as I grew up, like, 'Your daddy is Big Meech.'"

While the BMF empire crumbled, Big Meech was still able to provide his children with the type of life he wasn't afforded as a child. This meant top-quality education at private school -- a vast contrast from the education Big Meech received during his teenage years.

"I'm findin' out how big he is through people I'm around and stuff I see on the internet," he continued. "I grew up not knowing who my dad was. When I was in private school, I remember my homie showin' me Wikipedia pages of my dad. Like, 'You know this your daddy?'"

