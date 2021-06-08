Lil Mama Goes In On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Lil Mama is probably more known for his presence on media these days than she is a rapper, even though that was what many of us were introduced to her as. While she's gone on to embark in a career on television and film, she does pop out every once in a while with some new music. Last week, she came through with her own take on Drake and Rick Ross' recent collaboration, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." The rapper addresses trust and loyalty in her love life and close circle over the eerie production while flexing her vocal skills on the hook.

Lil Mam is just the latest to take on Drake and Ross' collaboration. Meek Mill, Toosii, Don Q, and even CJ have all shared their own freestyles over the track.

Peep Lil Mama's verse below.

Quotable Lyrics

And with all this word of mouth, I hope the word is out

That I'm comin' out, Diana Ross in a cherry blouse

Big Mama like I'm Lil Kim

B's out the East call me Lil M



