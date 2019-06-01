A Northern New Jersey urologist, Dr. Gregory Lovallo, has accused Lil Kim of cashing in on an insurance scam whilset concurrently failing to pay $15,000 for specialized medical treatment she was receiving - he suspects as part of the con. Earlier this month, Dr. Lovallo sued the “How Many Licks" rapper for breach of contract, saying that Kim had never paid her $15,000 bill for the urology-related healtch care he had provided her. The urologist also believes that Kim’s treatment may have been related to an insurance scam that she later profited off of.

Though the doctor does not go into detail about what made him suspect that Kim was allegedly part of an insurance scheme, court papers state that he did claim that she was "unjustly enriched" as a result. “Based upon information and belief, defendant improperly converted insurance proceeds to his/her own personal use,” Dr. Lovallo’s complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP , reads: “based upon information and belief, defendant improperly converted insurance proceeds to his/her own personal use," as well as, "based upon information and belief, defendant was unjustly enriched.”

Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

The doctor is now requesting the $15,000 - plus interest - and his lawyer’s fees paid. Lil Kim hadn't responded to the case as of May 31, however, if she doesn’t answer the doctor’s complaint by next month, a judge could put her in default over the case.

This news comes after a busy week for Lil Kim, in which a tribute birthday dinner, Notorious Family Dinner, thrown for the late B.I.G saw her reconciling with Lil Cease after he issued a heartfelt apology to the rapper. During the same dinner, Kim was also seen reconnecting with Biggie's daughter, T'yanna, whom she posted a picture with on Instagram with a caption that read: "Yes this is that beautiful little girl that was sitting on my lap in The Lox “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa” video."