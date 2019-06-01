The Dr. claims Lil Kim never paid for receiving medical treatment that may have been related to an insurance scam she profited off of.
A Northern New Jersey urologist, Dr. Gregory Lovallo, has accused Lil Kim of cashing in on an insurance scam whilset concurrently failing to pay $15,000 for specialized medical treatment she was receiving - he suspects as part of the con. Earlier this month, Dr. Lovallo sued the “How Many Licks" rapper for breach of contract, saying that Kim had never paid her $15,000 bill for the urology-related healtch care he had provided her. The urologist also believes that Kim’s treatment may have been related to an insurance scam that she later profited off of.
Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic
The doctor is now requesting the $15,000 - plus interest - and his lawyer’s fees paid. Lil Kim hadn't responded to the case as of May 31, however, if she doesn’t answer the doctor’s complaint by next month, a judge could put her in default over the case.
This news comes after a busy week for Lil Kim, in which a tribute birthday dinner, Notorious Family Dinner, thrown for the late B.I.G saw her reconciling with Lil Cease after he issued a heartfelt apology to the rapper. During the same dinner, Kim was also seen reconnecting with Biggie's daughter, T'yanna, whom she posted a picture with on Instagram with a caption that read: "Yes this is that beautiful little girl that was sitting on my lap in The Lox “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa” video."