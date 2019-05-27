The Notorious Family Dinner found many uniting under a banner of peace and love, to honor the memory of the late legend Notorious B.I.G. The inaugural event, held in celebration of what would have been Big's 47th birthday, brought friends, collaborators, and celebrity fans like Fabolous, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Cedric The Entertainer, Big Fendi, Lil Cease, and Lil Kim together. The evening even marked an end to tension between Cease and Lil Kim, after the former issued a heartfelt apology to the legendary Queen Bee. In any case, the event was refreshingly positive and made for many entertaining and memorable photo ops, many of which were shared on Lil Kim's Instagram page.

Kim took it back to the days of Money, Power, Respect for a sweet picture with T'yanna Wallace, Biggie's daughter. "Yes this is that beautiful little girl that was sitting on my lap in The Lox “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa” video," writes Kim, strolling down memory lane. "She is all grown up and I’m so proud of you." She also linked up with T'yanna for a "family photo," posing in front of Big's likeness alongside Lil Cease. "My baby @tyanna810, @lilcease, Biggie, and me just taking a family photo," she captions.

Kim also shared a picture of Freddy and Jason in the flesh, Fab and Jada, sitting with Dirty Money CEO Big Fendi. Last but not least, Kim shouted out the trio of violinists, who scored the evening with a "battle" of Biggie tracks. Notorious B.I.G. lives on, and respect to Lil Kim for sharing some of her pictures from the event.