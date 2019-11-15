The next time someone wants to take on the task of casting an actress to portray Lil Kim in a movie, the rapper would like a say-so in the matter. The 2009 Notorious film was a biopic about the late great Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and while Jamal Woolard was praised for his portrayal of Biggie Smalls, some took issue with Naturi Naughton being cast as Lil Kim.

The actress has been taking quite a few hits lately, specifically on social media from her Power boss 50 Cent. Now, Naturi is facing yet another criticism, and this time it comes from the Queen Bee herself. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kim was asked to share her thoughts about Notorious and the rapper echoed the same dissatisfaction with the film as she's made in the past.

"I'm gonna touch on this briefly because I think everybody already knows my answer to this, but I hated everything about that movie," Kim said matter-of-factly. "I hated it. Wasn't involved in it. I actually had to get my lawyers involved which I ended up getting a check from it. That was the only reason I was [like] whatever."

She said although she opposed the film, its production rolled on "without my permission." Kim didn't have a say in who would portray her, adding "I was not okay with that!... I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing. No, seriously. I said it already, so I'm not gonna sit here and act like I didn't say these things."

Naturi has previously snapped back at the rapper's criticisms. "I don't like the way she's been disrespectful about it. I wasn't even like, basically blaming her, but she did like a whole documentary coming at me," Kim said. The rapper decided to let it go because she knew that Naturi "didn't want this smoke." Watch Kim's interview in its entirety below or just check out her remarks about Naturi around the 26:30 mark.