Tragedy struck the hip-hop community a few weeks ago when Lil Keed was pronounced dead. The rapper was only 24 years old with a budding future ahead of him.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This week, friends and family gathered in Fayetteville, GA for his funeral service where Keed was laid to rest. Posts on social media from his friends and family reveal that pallbearers wore all white. Lil GotIt shared a photo of himself dressed in an all white outfit, writing in the caption, "Say Keed I went Rick Owen 4 you brada."

News of Keed's death rippled through the Internet earlier this month after his label and Gotit confirmed that the rapper passed away. A formal autopsy has yet to hasn't determined the official cause of death. However, sources close to Keed said that he suffered from stomach pains prior to his hospitalization. Once he was admitted into the medical facility, his organs reportedly began to fail. The sources also said that he had been sober in recent months.

In the past few years, Lil Keed's grew into one of the most promising talents out of the new generation of Atlanta. Between the Trapped On Cleveland series and his appearances on Slime Language 2, he established himself as the next up on the Young Stoner Life roster.

We'll continue to keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Lil Keed's death.