Lil Keed & Ty Dolla $ign Have No Intentions Of Slowing Down On "Don't Stop"

Lil Keed just released his brand new project Trapped On Cleveland 3 and it is already making waves among fans. While hardcore Keed fans have always known about his talents, more mainstream fans are finally starting to catch on to exactly what he can do. The album might be packed with fun tracks, but "Don't Stop" with Ty Dolla $ign certainly stands out.

On this song, Keed and Ty can be heard crooning over a more lowkey beat, all while they rap about their success and how they don't intend on slowing down, ever. It's a great track to vibe to this weekend so definitely give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just want me some paper

So tired of these n****s, they beggin', beggin', wantin' favors

Dripped in designer, I'm drippin' Chanel for real, bitch, check the label

Your favorite rapper don't wanna see me in the booth, I give 'em hell, yeah

Play with the gang, we lacin' up all the boots, we finna step on ya