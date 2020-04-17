Lil Gotit Drops New Song "Never Legit"

One of Atlanta's breakout stars, Lil Gotit has been turning heads for the last couple of years. Working as part of the impressive Alamo Records roster, the 20-year-old rapper is one of the youngest and most consistent stars in the making. Superstar Creature served as a high point in his career and he seeks to deliver the same standard on Hood Baby 2.

Following up on the release of his new single "Bricks In The Attic," Lil Gotit has officially unleashed another banger. Dropping the video for "Never Legit," the audience sees Gotit in his element, trapping out in the studio and showing off an array of guns.

Hood Baby 2 is currently slated for a release on April 24. Watch Lil Gotit's new video below for a sneak peek.

Quotable Lyrics:

Know that my gang legit

We ready to hit with a drum on a stick, stick

I came in this bitch with two deuces, some tight shit

I don't care 'bout no bitch, I pass her like Mike Vick

These VVS froze and cold like an ice pick