Lil Gotit & Slimelife Shawty Go For VHS Quality In The "Slime Hood" Video

It's been just under a month since Lil Gotit dropped his new album on Alamo Records titled Superstar Creature, and he's keeping the promo wheel churning for the project by giving us the music video for "Slime Hood" featuring Slimelife Shawty.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BET

Assisting the track's understated production courtesy of London On Da Track, Lil Gotit keeps it fairly simple in terms of the overall action. The two-and-a-half minute video pretty much depicts what looks like a quick and swift home invasion, seen through the lens of a VHS-style security system. The crew's plans are thwarted after hitting up a crib with the homeowner still inside — human ADT, for the win! — which is a bit ridiculous of a plot given they don't even end up escaping with anything of value in the end. However, it's probably best to just classify this mini movie as a comedy rather than a true-to-life tale. Also, this would make for a pretty good cautionary tale for those of you in real life that might be feeling like imitating art.

Watch the music video for "Slime Hood" by Lil Gotit featuring Slimelife Shawty above, and give a listen to his album Superstar Creature right now on all streaming platforms.