Lil Gnar Drops Off “Stick Baby”

Lil Gnar’s latest release “Stick Baby” finds the Atlanta-raised artist spit game about dropping out of school, teaching himself how to finesse, rocking Valentino shoes, and having other men’s girls “all on [his] jock” because he’s “next.”

The song comes in at exactly two minutes, and has excellent replay value. Gnar also shared a music video to accompany it, directed by @skinnyeatinn, which sees him rocking an all white fit, accessorized with a red scarf and some shiny silver drip. He holds a lean cup in his hands, and delivers his bars to the camera with confidence.

Lil Gnar has had a lot of new singles arrive on DSPs this year, but he hasn’t dropped an album since 2019’s FIRE HAZARD, which saw guest appearances from YBN Nahmir, Thouxanbanfauni, Lil Yachty, Lil Skies, Craig Xen, UnoTheActivist, Germ, Robb Bank$, Tyga Yaweh, and Lil Tracy. Now that he’s had even more time to refine his craft, it’s likely that whatever he decides to drop next will have an equally impressive roster of features.

Check out “Stick Baby” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That chopper hittin' his ass, call it Lil Nas X (What?)

I dropped off out of school, taught myself how to finesse (Yeah)

Got blood all on my shoes, Valentino when I step (Blood)

Your bitch all on my jock 'cause she knowin' that I'm next (Hol' on)