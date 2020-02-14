mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Duval, Jacquees, & Tank Let The Ladies Know How "Nasty" They Want To Get In The Bedroom

Erika Marie
February 14, 2020 04:56
Lil Duval calls on Jacquees and Tank to deliver a naughty R&B single for those who aren't necessarily looking for romance on Valentine's Day.


For those curating their freaky bedroom playlists, Lil Duval, Jacquees, and Tank hope that you'll include their latest single into your mix. On Valentine's Day, the trio revealed their R&B slow jam "Nasty" that they hope will be on repeat throughout the lovers' weekend and beyond. Along with the single comes a music video that's only a tad NSFW as the crooners not only explicitly sing about their sexual exploits, but they have half-naked video vixens to act a few of those fantasies out.

Lil Duval is hoping that his Jacquees and Tank-assisted single will top the iTunes charts on Valentine's Day, and he's taken to social media to push his agenda. "Nasty" certainly doesn't leave anything to the imagination, so give it a listen and let us know if you'll be trying out any of the song's naughty recommendations mentioned in the lyrics.

Quotable Lyrics

Thighs on shoulders
Late-night yoga
This is why you comin' over
And over again, hanging off the bed
Like an ornament on the ottoman
I don't give a f*ck if you gotta man
If you swallowin', I wanna get nasty

