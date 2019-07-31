Lil Duval & Charlamagne Tha God Score Anthem For the Faithful On "Black Men Don't Cheat"

The movement is in full effect.

Last month, the hashtag "#BlackMenDontCheat" was a trending topic on Twitter, leaving many social media users confused. However, fans of The Breakfast Club or followers of Charlamagne Tha God and Lil Duval are quite familiar with the expression as the friends have made it their staple phrase. In the last few months, the idiom has caught fire after Lil Duval decided "Black Men Don't Cheat" should become a movement, and the longtime buddies joined forces to create a "stay faithful" anthem for black men everywhere.

In the music video for "Black Men Don't Cheat," viewers find Duval and a few of his celebrity friends enjoying a pool party as they're all being pawed on by bikini-clad women. Even though the ladies are looking for a bit of attention, the men are adamant that they won't step out on their relationships. Meanwhile, Charlamagne led a meeting where he was advising a group of men on what it means to stay committed to their partners.

"Today we celebrate all the men that try to be faithful," Lil Duval tweeted. "From this day forth we will try to be better. BLACK MEN STAND UP!!!!" Charlamagne wrote on Instagram, "This negro spiritual is going to make the world a better place. #BlackMenDontCheat streaming everywhere now. @lilduval did it again......"