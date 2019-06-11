50 Cent's alter ego Fofty is striking fear into the hearts of anyone who's ever loaned a dollar from the man. Between Randall Emmett, Teairra Mari, Rotimi, and the countless others who've found themselves ridiculed on Fif's Instagram page over longstanding debts, it's fair to say that people are reluctant to loan any money from Fif. Last night, 50 Cent hit the strip club in Atlanta with Bow Wow, Lil Duval, and many others where they undoubtedly threw bands but according to Duval, it came out of Fif's pockets.

Nobody's business is safe when Lil Duval is around, apparently. The comedian took to Instagram claiming that he was the only person who didn't spend any of 50 Cent's money but among those that did were Fabolous, Trey Songz, and Bow Wow. "Y’all see all the money in bow wow pants? THATS 50 shit," Duval captioned a video with Bow Wow, Trey and Fabolous throwing money. "trey and fab owe 50 too."

Bow Wow clapped back immediately at Duval, before flipping the script on him and saying that the comedian owes him money. "Don't watch my pockets, I watch me. Matter of fact, I'mma charge your ass for helping your big headed, little body ass up on that bar last night. I'mma charge you," he said. "You see, ain't nobody pick your little ass up. I picked your little ass up and put you on the bar next to all of us. That's about $1000 right there. Courtesy fee."