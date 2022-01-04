In 2021, Lil Durkran the charts. The release of The Voice in late 2020 kick-started an impeccable run that included the release of The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby and the latest OTF compilation project. The latter served as a stepping stone for the artists who've been bubbling under Durk's wing including Memo600.

Wack 100 recently explained his interest in signing Memo600. Some would be shocked at the business move since Wack's openly admitted to working with Tekashi 6ix9ine whose not only beefed with Durk but disrespected Durk's entire team. However, Memo doesn't necessarily care about Wack's other dealings, as long as 6ix9ine doesn't come around him.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"Yeah, I’m fucking with him,” Memo said when asked about Wack's interest in signing him. “As long as he don’t bring [Tekashi 6ix9ine] around me, I don’t got shit to do with that. I’m a real street n***a before music, I ain’t going to lie. I ain’t with none of that police shit, none of that. He cool, if that’s how he makes his money. That ain’t none of my business, you know.”

Memo also addressed rumors of a falling out with Durk, which he denied. "There ain’t no beef. That’s my brother. That’s fam shit,” Memo said. “How could I beef with somebody that put me on?”

Check the clip out below.



