An artist's victories should be celebrated, and for many rappers, chart domination is one of the biggest wins achievable. For Lil Durk, 2020 has proven to be quite a massive year in that regard, having enjoyed one of the biggest musical campaigns of his career. Obviously, holding it down on Drake's Certified Lover Boy single "Laugh Now Cry Later" didn't hurt, but for the most part, Durk marched to the beat of his own drum. In fact, one of his biggest songs stemmed from Just Cause Ya'll Waited 2, the album that brought usthe Polo G and Lil Baby-assisted "3 Headed Goat."

With the video currently boasting an impressive tally of over twenty-nine million views on YouTube alone, it's evident that Durk's "3 Headed Goat" has proven to be quite the fan-favorite. Unsurprising given the talented roster, all of whom bring their A-game over the up-tempo banger from Aviator Keyz and Cicero. Now, the RIAA has officially declared that the single has been certified platinum, making it the eighth certification of Durk's career. It should be noted that Just Cause Ya'll Waited 2, the album from whence "3 Headed Goat" came, was certified gold in the same period.

Congratulations to Lil Durk, who recently dropped off a brand new single in "Backdoor," a tribute to the late King Von. At this point, many have been eagerly awaiting the rapper's upcoming album The Voice, which is poised to be his biggest release yet. In fact, don't be surprised to see another platinum plaque emerge in its wake.