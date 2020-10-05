Lil Durk Lusts Over Queen Naija In Teyana Taylor-Directed "Lie To Me" Video

Teyana Taylor directed the new music video for "Lie To Me" by Queen Naija and Lil Durk.

Teyana Taylor has established herself as a multi-talented creative, wowing the masses with her own music and lending her touch as one of the fastest-rising video directors in the game.

Spike Tee, AKA Teyana Taylor, has officially come through with her latest video, working on Queen Naija's new collaborative single with Lil Durk, titled "Lie To Me".

The song was released last week and, in order to generate even more attention, Queen Naija and Durkio have released the video just a few days after.

The Chicago rapper can be seen writing lyrics to the beat of the song when he gets a phone call, answering and learning that he has a studio session that night. His manager tells him that he'll send over pictures of the artist he'll be working with, giving Durk a huge smile on his face when he realizes it's Naija.

The two artists have great chemistry together and, in the video, it looks like Durk is lusting hard over the 24-year-old singer.

This is just the latest video to release from the award-winning Teyana Taylor.

Watch it up above and let us know if you're feeling it.