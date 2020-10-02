mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Queen Naija Samples Classic DeBarge On Lil Durk-Featured Single "Lie To Me"

Alex Zidel
October 02, 2020 16:15
Lie To Me
Queen Naija Feat. Lil Durk

Queen Naija releases her new single "Lie To Me" with Lil Durk.


Queen Naija loves to show off her powerful voice, often hosting singing sessions on her live. The 24-year-old singer is one of the most talented figures in R&B right now, growing a massive following over the years. 

She has been releasing new music regularly as of late, teasing the arrival of her missunderstood album, which is nearing its release. This week, she announced her latest drop, which features none other than the Voice of Chicago, Lil Durk.

Durkio has been on an absolute tear as of late and, on "Lie To Me" with Queen Naija, he complements the singer perfectly. 

This song will be included on Naija's upcoming album. The beat samples a classic song from DeBarge, titled "A Dream".

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Slide to Malibu and have some beach sex 
Cummin' back to back, she hittin' goals that she ain't reach yet 
She ain't all romantic 'cause I'm too deep inside this street shit 
Lick her neck she shakin', I ain't get down to her feet yet
'Cause you accept me for my past but ain't no drama here 
Ain't know about credit, I tried to buy her ass with Obama care 
Say I'm disrespectful, I'm tryna fuck even though her momma there
Lowkey I be textin' all her friends, she told me she don't care

Queen Naija
