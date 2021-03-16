mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk, King Von, Booka600, Memo600 Are Loyal To The Crew In "JUMP" Visual

Erika Marie
March 16, 2021 02:23
The track comes from the recently released project, "Only The Family & Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros."

We're receiving more from the Only The Family crew now that the music video for "JUMP" has been released. The track appears on the collective's recently released Loyal Bros compilation and once again, Lil Durk makes sure that King Von is immortalized through his music. We've previously reported on Von's untimely shooting death in Atlanta back in November, and Durk, along with several of Von's loved ones, has made it their mission to continue his legacy.

On Monday (March 15), the visual for "JUMP" by Durkio, Von, and Booka 600 featuring Memo600 was released and in the Crownsoheavy-directed clip, each artist is given their moment in the spotlight. The video shows them each playing their part in a deal as they set the stage for Loyal Bros, spitting bars about holding things down and staying true in a game that only looks to take them out. Check out the visual to "JUMP" and let us know what you think.

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
