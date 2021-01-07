Lil Durk Drops Visual To Posthumous King Von Collab "Still Trappin'"

The single comes courtesy of Durk's latest release, "The Voice."

Adding to his posthumous King Von collaboration, Lil Durk shares the visual to their single "Still Trappin'." The track was included on his recently released, much-anticipated project The Voice, and ahead of the music video's release, Durkio once again paid tribute to his Only The Family friend. On Instagram, he shared a post of himself wearing a jacket with Von's face designed on the back.

"I wish I was there to watch your back v.ROY but I know you watching mine," Durk wrote in the caption. In the visual, Lil Durk and his OTF crew make their way to the studio, but spitting bars in the booth was the last thing on their mind. In the pink and blue-lit room they pulled out stacks of ones as they made it rain on several exotic dancers. Check out the high-energy video for "Still Trappin'" by Lil Durk and King Von and let us know what you think.