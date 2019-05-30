Yesterday night, Lil Durk announced that he would be turning himself in today. At that time, the reason why was unclear. His hardcore fans started to wonder just what was going on and now, the details are starting to break out.

As of several moments ago, Durkio has not yet turned himself into police custody. However, there is a warrant out for his arrest in Atlanta and it all connects back to a shooting from this year. According to TMZ, Durk is wanted on five different felony charges, which means that the Chicago rapper could be spending a lot of time behind bars. The charges reportedly include criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a charge for associating with a criminal street gang.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This all stems from a shooting that happened in February. A man was shot at around 5:45 am on February 5 in Atlanta and thirteen shell casings were found on the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery and survived. Police are still investigating but there was enough evidence for an arrest warrant to be issued for Lil Durk. The star will likely turn himself in later today.