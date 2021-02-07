R&B fans have been eating so far, and this week was no exception. There have been several dope drops in the world of R&B which hints at nothing more than a solid year for the genre ahead. As usual, we're back with our weekly R&B Season playlist to get you caught up on everything that should be on your radar. Here's the breakdown:

Fresh off of the release of the deluxe edition of his album, The Voice, Lil Durk decided to drop even more music for the fans. In the middle of the week, he announced that he would be dropping off his collaborative single with Kehlani, "Love You Too." Durk's versatility is really showing these days in the way that he can shift from an R&B record to drill in a heartbeat. Things are just going up from here for Lil Durk.

Off of Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack, H.E.R. blessed us with her latest single, "Fight For You." Co-produced alongside Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, H.E.R's latest single certainly has us itching for a new project from the R&B star.

Additionally, we've included new cuts from Lucky Daye & Tiana Major, Young Rog ft. Summer Walker, and Victoria Monét. Check out the R&B Season playlist out below.