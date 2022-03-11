Despite how short Lil Durk's verse on Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" was, he left an incredible impression that set the stage for his prolific run. The rapper formed a tight relationship with Drake over the years but that song solidified their bond on wax and marked their first collaboration together.



For many of the new artists, Drizzy's level of popularity is one that they strive towards. Lil Durk, however, feels like there's a demographic of fans who look at him as a larger figure than the Canadian MC. During a recent interview in Chicago on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Wallo asked Durk how far he is from being "bigger than Drake."

"Shit, to us, in this mothafucka, we bigger than him, you know what I'm sayin'?" Durk explained before he suggested that Drake can simply stay in the house all day if he wanted to. "But nah, shout out to him. He touched the youth. That's one thing about him. He touched us and got us hotter than what the fuck we was but a lot of people can't say that. Like a lot of these mothafuckas don't even know him but a lot of people he talk to don't me know. Like, that's just what it is."

He continued, "And I'm in this mothafucka, middle of the trenches with a million dollars doing a fuckin' interview, that's why."



Some might feel this is a hot take but he wouldn't be the first to make such a claim. 21 Savage caught flack last year after telling Akademiks that Future is bigger than Drake in the city of Atlanta. "N***as don't be listenin' to Drake like that where we are," Savage said. "In Atlanta, it's a lot of n***as who you can't tell them Future ain't bigger than Drake. On god, n***a. I used to think that! Drake ain't really no big mixtape artist like that. How you got all your Drake albums, you probably really went in the store and bought those motherfuckers. Every Future album I ever heard was a bootleg. N***as was bootleggin' it or going to LiveMixtapes."

Check out Lil Durk's full interview below.