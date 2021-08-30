Lil Durk has risen to the top of the rap game, to the point where everything he drops is destined to find success on the charts. It also doesn't hurt that he's proven himself to be quite the effective networker, to the point where he recently secured a position on Kanye West's new album Donda.

While that might have been enough to call it a day for some, that doesn't appear to be sufficient for the self-declared Voice. It would appear that he'll be holding it down on yet another massive release, seemingly hinting at an appearance on Drake's upcoming Certified Lover Boy.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, it should be noted that Durk previously linked with Drake on "Laugh Now, Cry Later," a single that was released back in August of 2020. Being that over a year has passed, its position on the new album isn't exactly guaranteed. Still, Durk sparked speculation after eagle-eyed fans -- including DJ Akademiks -- caught him changing his Instagram profile picture to one of Drake, specifically his Nike NOCTA collaboration.

Though Durk has since changed his picture back -- perhaps after the Drake tribute quickly gained momentum -- many have taken the move as confirmation that he will be appearing on Certified Lover Boy -- either by way of "Laugh Now, Cry Later" or something else entirely. A few more used the opportunity to somehow throw shade at Kanye West, insinuating that Durk was pledging his allegiance to one side over the other.

Narratives aside, it's a great time to be a Lil Durk fan -- especially if his contribution to Certified Lover Boy is a new song, unlikely though that may be. Look for the answer to arrive on September 3rd, when Drizzy officially delivers his next studio album on Friday, September 3rd.