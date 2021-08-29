Kanye West finally dropped DONDA this morning after a turbulent one-month rollout that tested a lot of people's patience. Regardless, the album is finally here and it sounds amazing. The tracklist is filled with some dope gospel-inspired production that merges together Kanye's vintage sound with a more contemporary spin. There are also a plethora of dope features on the album, and fans can't help but be impressed.

Artists like Jay-Z, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, and more are found all the way throughout the album, and it has fans deciphering every song and lyric.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

As of right now, there are 27 songs on the album, however, one of them is blacked out. The song in question is "Jail Pt. 2" which is the version of the song with DaBaby. The artist's manager is reportedly not clearing the track, which is ultimately why the song can't be placed on streaming services.

In the meantime, the entire feature and production list have been revealed. Thanks to HipHopNMore, we now have a comprehensive list of everyone who contributed to this project. As you will see down below, producers like 88 Keys, Ojivolta, Mike Dean, BoogzDaBeast, Cubeatz, Digital Nas, and more can be found delivering some gorgeous sounds to this project. Overall, these contributions come together beautifully, and some tracks will have you feeling emotional.

You can check out the full extent of the credits, below.

1. ‘Donda Chant’ (Ft. Syleena Johnson)

Prod by Kanye West

2. ‘Jail’ (Ft. Francis & The Lights & Jay-Z)

Prod by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

3. ‘God Breathed’ (Ft. Vory)

Prod by Allday, Arrow, E. Vax, Kanye West & Ojivolta

4. ‘Off The Grid’ (Ft. Playboi Carti & Fivio Foreign)

Prod by 30 Roc, AyoAA, David & Eli, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Sloane

5. ‘Hurricane’ (Ft. Lil Baby & The Weeknd)

Prod by BoogzDaBeast, DJ Khalil, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Ronny J

6. ‘Praise God’ (Ft. Baby Keem & Travis Scott)

Prod by 30 Roc, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta, Sloane & Zen Tachi

7. ‘Jonah’ (Ft. Lil Durk & Vory)

Prod by Audi, DrtWrk, Kanye West & Mike Dean

8. ‘Ok Ok’ (Ft. Fivio Foreign & Lil Yachty)

Prod by Boi-1da & Kanye West

9. ‘Junya’ (Ft. Playboi Carti)

Prod by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Roark Bailey

10. ‘Believe What I Say’

Prod by BoogzDaBeast, Dem Jointz, FNZ, Kanye West & Ojivolta

11. ’24’ (Ft. Vory)

Prod by AllDay, Cory Henry, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Warryn Campbell

12. ‘Remote Control’ (Ft. Young Thug)

Prod by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Digital Nas, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

13. ‘Moon’ (Ft. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi)

Prod by Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, E. Vax, DJ Khalil

14. ‘Heaven And Hell’

Prod by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Wallis lane, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

15. ‘Donda’ (Ft. Ariana Grande & Tony Williams)

Prod by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

16. ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ (Ft. Conway The Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)

Prod by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

17. ‘Jesus Lord’ (Ft. The LOX, Jay Electronica & Swizz Beatz)

Prod by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

18. ‘New Again’ (Ft. Chris Brown)

Prod by Wallis lane, Mia Wallis, 88 Keys, Kanye West, Ojivolta, BoogzDaBeast

19. ‘Tell The Vision’ (Ft. Pop Smoke)

Prod by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

20. ‘Lord I Need You’

Prod by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Wheezy

21. ‘Pure Souls’ (Ft. Roddy Ricch & Shenseea)

Prod by 88 Keys, Bastian Volkel, BoogzDaBeast, Kanye West, Fyaman, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sucuki

22. ‘Come To Life’

Prod by Kanye West, Mike Dean, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Jeff Bhasker

23. ‘No Child Left Behind’ (Ft. Sunday Service & Vory)

Prod by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, Cashmere Brown

24. ‘Jail Pt. 2’ (Ft. DaBaby)

Prod by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

25. ‘Ok Ok pt 2’

Prod by Boi-1da, Kanye West, Louis Bell

26. ‘Junya pt 2’ (Ft. Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla Sign)

Prod by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta

27. ‘Jesus Lord pt 2’

Prod by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

