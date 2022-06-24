Lil Durk Delivers "7220 (Deluxe)" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ella Mai

It has been just over three months since he gave us 7220, Lil Durk is back with the deluxe version. The original record hosted looks from country star Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, Gunna, and Future, and now Durkio expands on his features with more of his fellow hitmakers. This time around, he adds Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Doodie Lo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and R&B songbird Ella Mai.

7220 Deluxe also adds over a dozen tracks to the already standing 17, and on Instagram, Durk revealed that he looked to his children to help round out this updated list of songs. “My kids picked my deluxe I believe in they ears 24th June,” he shared.

We'll let you decide if Lil Durk and his mini-mes picked out a list of winners, so stream 7220 Deluxe and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. So What

2. Huuuuh

3. Hear It Back ft. Moneybagg Yo

4. Selling Lashes

5. Burglars & Murderers ft. EST Gee

6. Risky

7. Did Sh*t To Me ft. Doodie Lo

8. Smurk Outta Here

9. IYKYK ft. Ella Mai, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

10. Unhappy Father's Day

11. Expedite This Letter

12. Two Hours From Atlanta

13. Hearing Sirens

14. Computer Murderers