Lil Durk has announced that he will be hitting the road for the 7220 Deluxe Tour, later this year, to support the release of a deluxe edition of his latest album, 7220. Among the list of cities Durk will be hitting are Brooklyn, NY, Baltimore, MD, Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, and more.

While Durk has not confirmed an official release date for the deluxe version of 7220, last month, he had claimed that the project would be released within the week.



Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

"The trolls slowed down speed that up I’m finna drop my deluxe this week I need to get pissed off real fast," he wrote at the time. While fans weren't treated to the album that week, they can still hold out hope that it is on the way.

On Wednesday, Durk previewed unreleased music that is likely to find its way onto the new version of the album. In a video on Instagram, Durk filmed himself listening to a portion of one of the songs.

The original version of 7220 was released back in March with a follow-up titled "reloaded," released shortly after. The second version came with just one extra song in "Computer Murderers."

Tickets for the tour will be going on sale Friday, June 3, at 11:00 AM, local time.

Check out the full schedule for the 7220 Deluxe Tour below.

09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/18 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

10/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/03 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater



