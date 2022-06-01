Lil Durk previewed a new song on his Instagram page, Wednesday, just weeks after confirming that he'll be dropping a deluxe edition of his latest album, 7220. While he didn't provide any further details about the track, he added that he'd be deleting the post.

"SMURK outta here deleting it tho," Durk captioned a video of his listening to the unreleased song.



Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

Durk last spoke of the deluxe edition of 7220 back on May 17, writing on Twitter, "The trolls slowed down speed that up I’m finna drop my deluxe this week I need to get pissed off real fast." Durk announced he'd be taking a break from the platform shortly afterward.

The week came and went without Durk dropping the project, but with this new teaser, fans can hold out hope he still intends to release it in the near future.

Durk had recently said that he'd be increasing his focus on being a good father for his kids, writing in a post on his Instagram Story in the same month that he needs to dedicate more time to them.

"My goal is to better my relationship with them, not shit else, or blame everybody around me. Ima great father, Ima step it up and lock in and become the voice 100%. Love y'all," he said at the time.

The original version of 7220 was released back in March. He followed the album up with a "reloaded" version, featuring just one extra song in "Computer Murderers."

Check out Durk's latest Instagram post below.