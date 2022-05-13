Lil Durk is on daddy duty. Late last night (May 12th), the 29-year-old hopped on his Instagram Story to open up about some of his feelings about fatherhood. "How I'm the voice of the trenches, I take care [of] my kids but don't spend time with them?" he wrote.

"My goal is to better my relationship with them, not shit else, or blame everybody around me. Ima great father, Ima step it up and lock in and become the voice 100%. Love y'all," the 7220 hitmaker went on before listing the names of his seven children.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As The Sun reports, Durk first became a father in 2011, when his then-girlfriend Nicole Covone gave birth to Angelo Banks. In 2013, the same woman gave the Chicago rapper a daughter, Bella, and they split shortly after.

The mother of his third child, Zayden, remains unknown – he was born just a few months after Bella. Lil Durk's fourth child, Du'mier, was born in 2014, and his mother's identity is also anonymous.





Skyler Banks is thought to be the child of Tameka Kute, and she was followed by the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist's ongoing relationship with India Royale, during which he fathered Willow; it's also been noted that Durk's girl has a seven-year-old daughter from past romance.

In the past, the mother of two has made it clear that she's down to expand her family with her man, claiming that he's "obsessed" with her while she's pregnant. "I want my next two kids back to back. Then I’m done," she wrote at the time.

@lildurk/Instagram Story

What are your thoughts on Lil Durk's desire to spend more time with his children? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]