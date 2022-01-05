Lil Durk and India Royale don't want to be the "biggest couple" of 2022. Instead, they want to run up their bank accounts, said Durk in response to a post from DJ Akademiks.

Following their on-stage engagement at the end of last year, Lil Durk and India Royale have continued to be one of hip-hop's most unproblematic couples, looking like the spitting image of love every time they step out together. Durk and his fiancée have been together for years but after DJ Akademiks asked his audience if they believe they'll be "the biggest couple of 2022," the Chicago rapper jumped into the comments to clarify that that isn't one of his goals.

"Not our goal," said Durk. "100mssss is," he specified.





At the rate that Smurk has been moving in his music career, he might not be too far off from $100 million if he remains consistent for the next few years. He practically lives on the charts and following his collaboration with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later," he was catapulted and became one of the most popular voices in the world. India Royale is extremely accomplished too, creating a cosmetics empire and becoming a famous influencer on social media.

Do you think their couple's goal is attainable within the year?



