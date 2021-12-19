It's been a wild year for Lil Durk filled with ups and downs. The rapper put the OTF crew in the spotlight with Loyal Bros earlier this year, just as he was coming off of the success of The Voice. Then, he and Lil Baby teamed up for their joint project, Voice Of The Heroes. On top of that, he continued to drop loose singles and feed his fanbase with a consistent stream of hits.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

With the year coming to an end, the rapper touched down in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday night for a homecoming concert. The rapper was joined by a slew of guests, including Lil Baby, but it was his loved ones that received the biggest surprise. During the concert, the rapper got down on one knee, inviting India Royale to the center of the stage where he asked for her hand in marriage. "I love you to death. You've been holding me down, you know what I'm saying, when I'm going through a lot," he said after asking the crowd for silence. "Do you want to be my wife?" He asked before she gave him a massive hug.

Baby shared footage of the proposal from his POV on stage. "OKKKK BRO SET THE STANDARD," he wrote. "Congrats." Baby also shared a better glimpse of the massive stone on the ring Durk got for the occasion.

Check out the clips below.