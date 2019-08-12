Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Nice Up The Pool Party With "U Said"

Lil Durk enjoys the fruit of his labor in the "U Said" music video.

Lil Durk's improbable rise from a young upstart to a rapper with immeasurable commercial appeal- took years to flower. But now that he's in the mid-to-higher register, there's no looking back. His latest cumulative project, Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, managed to place in the Billboard's Top 5 for weekly album sales, a veritable first for the Drill alumnus.

Durkio's placement is only bittersweet to those who can't dwell on change or authenticity. "U Said" is unlike any song or video he's crafted in the past. His vocals are jacked down, in alignment with A Boogie's more contemporary style. Durk is even dressed the part of a successful person- his usual white tee swapped for a designer poncho, his hair dyed the yellow of a deuce coupe.

This cyclical pattern is observed only by those who appreciate the labor that goes into a long career in rap. The "U Said" video is a telltale sign that Durk struck rich by rolling with the punches, and never bending out of shape.