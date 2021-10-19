Multiple arrests were made last week in connection to the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Among the people charged were several members of Lil Durk's Only The Family group, including Muwop, C-Thang, C-Murda, and others. The news was confirmed by FBG Duck's mother, and later by the feds, who said that they had watched music videos where OTF members bragged about Duck's death.

As we wait to find out what will happen to Muwop, C-Thang, C-Murda, and the others, Muwop has officially spoken out from jail, telling a fan that he's got high spirits and will be returning home soon.

"I'm great and thanks for reaching out," said Muwop to a fan who messaged him on an app used to text with incarcerated individuals. "My head high as it could be love for reaching out ill be out soon."

The message was posted to Twitter by the fan, and it's spreading across all the usual hip-hop blogs and YouTube pages.

Muwop has a large following on social media with nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram. He's generally very active and can always be found in the comments on Lil Durk's page. He's also a rapper himself.

Check out his message to a fan below. We will continue to keep you posted as more information comes out regarding Muwop, C-Thang, C-Murda, or any of the other people charged with FBG Duck's murder.