Lil Baby Unites With Young Thug & Gunna On "Paid The Fine"

Young Thug was out of breath once he took to his Instagram account yesterday to share his reaction to news of YSL's first-week sales projections with Slime Language 2. The rapper cackled as he marveled at his pop-prowess to propel the entire crew to the top of the Billboard 200. It's quite an impressive feat for any compilation album, really, especially when you think bout how many rappers he really brought into the game.

The project unites Lil Baby with Gunna and Young Thug on "Paid The Fine" ft. up-and-comer from the YSL camp, YTB Trench, who holds down the hook. Baby kicks things off, reflecting on how far he's come in the rap game before Gunna and Young Thug swap bars on the second verse over Wheezy's concoction of his signature bass and dreamy vocal samples.

It's a promising look at what we can expect from YTB Trench who still holds his own alongside the three rap giants.

Quotable Lyrics

Half a million dollars on me, I feel it in my chromosomes

I don't talk to that bitch, when we meet up, she know I'm only bonin'

Lifetime, send it, I made millions without a mobile phone

Two hundred thousand stacked up I could bought myself, you need a drone

