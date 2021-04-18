mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Unites With Young Thug & Gunna On "Paid The Fine"

Aron A.
April 18, 2021 09:55
216 Views
12
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Paid The Fine
Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna Feat. Lil Baby & YTB Trench

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight from "Slime Language 2."


Young Thug was out of breath once he took to his Instagram account yesterday to share his reaction to news of YSL's first-week sales projections with Slime Language 2. The rapper cackled as he marveled at his pop-prowess to propel the entire crew to the top of the Billboard 200. It's quite an impressive feat for any compilation album, really, especially when you think bout how many rappers he really brought into the game.

The project unites Lil Baby with Gunna and Young Thug on "Paid The Fine" ft. up-and-comer from the YSL camp, YTB Trench, who holds down the hook. Baby kicks things off, reflecting on how far he's come in the rap game before Gunna and Young Thug swap bars on the second verse over Wheezy's concoction of his signature bass and dreamy vocal samples. 

It's a promising look at what we can expect from YTB Trench who still holds his own alongside the three rap giants.

Quotable Lyrics
Half a million dollars on me, I feel it in my chromosomes
I don't talk to that bitch, when we meet up, she know I'm only bonin'
Lifetime, send it, I made millions without a mobile phone
Two hundred thousand stacked up I could bought myself, you need a drone

Young Stoner Life
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  2
  216
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Stoner Life Young Thug Gunna Lil Baby YTB Trench
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Baby Unites With Young Thug & Gunna On "Paid The Fine"
12
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject