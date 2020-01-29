Lil Baby Recreates "Queen & Slim" Love Story In "Catch The Sun" Video

A modern-day love story.

Queen & Slim may seem like a modern-day Bonnie & Clyde but it's much more than that. The Lena Waithe-produced flick is still creating buzz and part of that comes from the star-studded soundtrack, which includes appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and more. When Queen & Slim end their first date by getting stopped by the police, they end up beginning their journey and setting the surface for the plot. Lil Baby's "Catch The Sun" is a favorite from the OST and, today, the Atlanta rapper has premiered the brand new video for the cut.

Recreating the love story from the movie, the tense visuals for "Catch The Sun" see Lil Baby and his romantic partner heading out on the road and celebrating their bond. Directed by Cam Busby, the visual is quite cinematic, bringing beautiful landscape shots to the forefront and stunning the audience with a captivating story. At the end of the video, the credits roll, introducing all of the behind-the-scenes characters who worked so hard to bring "Catch The Sun" to life.

Watch the new video above and stay tuned for more new music from Lil Baby. The star is set to enjoy a big year and he's kicking it off early.