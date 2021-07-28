mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin Release "We Win" Video From "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy"

Alex Zidel
July 28, 2021 10:26
Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin drop the music video for "We Win" from the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soundtrack.

When it was announced that Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin had a song together on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, people weren't sure how the record would sound. The two artists have conflicting styles. However, if there's one thing that Lil Baby has proven over the last few years, it's that he can slide on any kind of record.

Despite the song's gospel-leaning sound, Baby came through with a memorable display over the Just Blaze-produced track, which features a hook from Kirk Franklin. The gospel favorite, combined with Baby, has one of the most popular songs from the entire soundtrack, and on Wednesday morning, they teamed up to release the new music video.

Starting off with Kirk playing the piano and addressing the viewer, we quickly alternate between scenes of Lil Baby rapping on a basketball court, clips taken from Space Jam: A New Legacy, and footage of young ballers showing off their skills. 

Watch the new music video for "We Win" above and check out the official soundtrack here.

