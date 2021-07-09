mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

"Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack" Arrives Ft. Lil Baby, SZA, Joyner Lucas, Cordae, Saweetie

Erika Marie
July 09, 2021 00:32
Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack
Various Artists

The basketball film starring LeBron James will hit theaters next week.


It's one of the most talked-about films of the summer and now we've received the star-studded soundtrack. Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to arrive next week, and just ahead of its release, the LeBron James flick has shared the 16-track soundtrack that has already been making waves. We've already received tracks like "We Win" by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin and SAINt JHN's "Just For Me" featuring SZA, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Other features on the album include looks from 24kGoldn, Chance The Rapper, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Lil Tecca, Animé, BROCKHAMPTON, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Cordae, DUCKWRTH, Big Freedia, Joyner Lucas, Leon Bridges, G-Eazy, Kash Doll, Anthony Ramos, and several others. Check out the Space Jam: A New Legacy's soundtrack and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”
2. 24kGoldn – “Control The World” [feat. Lil Wayne]
3. Chance the Rapper – “See Me Fly” [feat. John Legend & Symba]
4. Saweetie – “Hoops” [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll]
5. Lil Uzi Vert – “Pump Up The Jam”
6. SAINt JHN – “Just For Me” [feat. SZA]
7. John Legend – “Crowd Go Crazy”
8. Jonas Brothers – “Mercy”
9. Lil Tecca & Aminé – “Gametime”
10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – “About That Time”
11. BROCKHAMPTON – “MVP”
12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH – “Settle The Score”
13. Big Freedia – “Goin' Looney”
14. Joyner Lucas – “Shoot My Shot”
15. Leon Bridges – “My Guy”
16. Anthony Ramos – “The Best”

