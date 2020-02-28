Lil Baby & Gunna Are On Fire In ATL For The "Heatin Up" Video

Fresh off releasing his new album "My Turn," Lil Baby drops the music video for his latest Gunna collab titled "Heatin Up."

Fans are still hyped off the release of Lil Baby's sophomore album My Turn that dropped today, but the Quality Control-backed emcee decided to bless us with an additional treat in the form of a new music video for "Heatin Up" featuring his partner in rhyme Gunna.



Photo by HNHH

Fly whips, more stacks than any of us can count and video vixens rocking nothing more than a G-string are the prime highlights in this three-and-a-half minute video. Both Lil Baby and Gunna lead the pack throughout it all, and it's ultimately the quintessential vision of two rappers on top of their game and enjoying the benefits of success. There's something also respectable to see a sense of hometown pride with the many ATL landmarks seen throughout the video, particularly the Allure Gentleman's Club cameo at the end. In short, it definitely looks like these two know how to have a good time in the midst of dropping hit records on us. Here's to hoping we get an invite to the next music video turn-up because this one looked like a straight movie!

Watch the music video for "Heatin Up" by Lil Baby and Gunna above, and listen to My Turn right now on all streaming platforms.