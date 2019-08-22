Well it’s starting to become official. Liam Hemsworth is pulling the plug on his marriage and filing a divorce from Miley Cyrus. He filed the docs in L.A. earlier today citing the usual "irreconcilable differences.”

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the two announced their separation back on August 10, after less than a year of marriage. Sources say Liam is "over the marriage" and just wants to move on, while Miley apparently already has with Kaitlyn Carter. The two have been spotted kissing in public and are reportedly “obsessed” with each other already.

Liam & Miley’s divorce should be rather simple & easy though as the two have no kids and signed a prenup, keeping their earnings during the marriage separate. So there shouldn't be a fight over money.

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote a few days ago. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

We’ll keep you posted if anything more develops from the divorce.

