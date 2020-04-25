Leven Kali & Ty Dolla $ign Embrace Imperfection On "Perfect Is Boring"

As R&B breakout star Leven Kali prepares to drop High Tide, he's come through with the latest single, "Perfect Is Boring," off the upcoming project, with some help from the king of hooks, Ty Dolla $ign. The two crooners slide over the funk-infused piano melody with their smooth-as-silk vocals, recounting kinky memories and outlining their respective need for a "freak just like me." Leven and Ty harmonize angelically on this slow jam before a wicked guitar solo from Ricky “Uncle Ricky” Rouse closes out the show. On Friday (April 24th), Leven shared an Instagram post giving all of the contributors on the track their proper credit.

"Perfect Is Boring" follows Leven's previously released singles off High Tide, "12345 (Get Real)" in March and "Homegirl" with Smino and Topaz last December. High Tide is slated to drop this spring, and will serve as a companion project to Leven's debut mixtape, Low Tide, featuring Syd from The Internet.

Quotable Lyrics

When you're on the floor, you're not holdin' it back

Would everything change if I made you my main?

Bought you Cartier bracelets, engraved with your name

Would you misbehave if I put you in chains?

And tied you to the bedpost and broke down that frame