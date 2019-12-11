Leven Kali, Smino & Topaz Jones Come Together For "Homegirl"

Leven Kali turned heads with, "Do U Wrong", his collaboration with The Internet's Syd. He followed it up with his equally-impressive debut album, Low Tide, which released earlier this year. The Santa Monica artist is already prepping for a big 2020 by sharing "Homegirl", the first single off High Tide, set to release next spring.

Kali seeks to provide the most lush sonic experience possible by enlisting Smino and Topaz Jones to join him on the track. While both these artists might be considered rappers first-and-foremost, they have a penchant for belting out melodies too. While Topaz Jones goes for a straightforward rap verse on here, Smino chirps out brief bars that fall somewhere in between.

"Homegirl" is centered on a rather niche concept that I'm not sure has ever been covered in song before. Leven Kali explained it to FADER: "Whether it’s from friends, family, the 'gram, or TMZ — we’ve all gotten the, 'Oooh who’s that?' accusation of someone who's just a friend and nothing more. This song is an answer to that."

Quotable Lyrics

Man, that says a lot about a character

If you was mine, I would cherish ya

Pushin’ cherubs and carriages full of sharing

Embarrassing thinking about it’s terrifying

- Topaz Jones