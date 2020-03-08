mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leven Kali Is Too Smooth On New Single "12345 (Get Real)"

Noah C
March 08, 2020 12:18
Interscope Records
Leven Kali drops new single off "High Tide", arriving in the spring.


You may be familiar with Leven Kali's feather-light vocals from when he swooped in on Playboi Carti's "Flex". Or, you may have become acquainted with him when he found his angel-voiced counterpart Syd (of The Internet) and they cooked up the jam, "Do U Wrong". However, soon you'll learn more about Leven Kali and his talents on his own terms, as his album High Tide is slated for spring release. 

While Leven Kali's last single was a collaborative effort with Smino and Topaz Jones ("Homegirl"), his new one features just the Santa Monica artist himself. Leven Kali's west coast origins are immediately apparent when you listen to his music. It's all uplifting melodies and sunny instrumentals. "12345 (Get Real)" is no exception. Co-producers Son Was and Daniel Memmi laced the track with a thick synth bass line that smacks you with California R&B vibes. Leven Kali paints a picture of an idyllic scene that parallels the sonics, popping bottles out of roofs and letting the sugar slide down smooth. 

Quotable Lyrics

Ooh man, poppin' bottle out the roof
Yeah, a lil' spoon full of sugar
Always up, the medicine go down smooth
Feelin' like this shit way too much
I need one down or one up
But the Benz just pulled up front

Leven Kali new single high tide 12345 (get real)
Leven Kali Is Too Smooth On New Single "12345 (Get Real)"
