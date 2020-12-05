Black Panther star Letitia Wright shared an anti-vaccination video on Twitter, Friday, regarding the coronavirus pandemic and was met with criticism online. She has since deleted the tweet.

Gisela Schober / Getty Images

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies," she explained in a since-deleted tweet. "Nothing else."

The video was titled Covid-19 Vaccine: Should We Take It? and featured Tomi Arayomi. “We can just get that (the vaccine) out there and hope it doesn’t make extra limbs grow, hope to god you don’t develop children that have 11 fingers and 12 toes, we are hoping for the best. We have seen vaccines do damage before," he said in the clip.

Wright's Avengers: Endgame costar Don Cheadle criticized the actress, calling the video "hot garbage."

"Jesus... just scrolled through. Hot garbage. Every time I stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd [sic] up. I would never defend anybody posting this. But I still won't throw her away over it. The rest I'll take off Twitter. Had no idea."

Both Moderna and Pfizer announced vaccines for COVID-19 last month.

[Via]